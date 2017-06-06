Local Agencies Collaborate For “Complete Streets” Project

LAS VEGAS (KXNT) – The Southern Nevada Health District, City of North Las Vegas, Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada (RTC), have all recently teamed up to make the community a safer and healthier place to live.

Last month, the City of North Las Vegas became the first municipality in Clark County to adopt a comprehensive Complete Streets Policy that includes the 10 elements recommended by the National Complete Streets Coalition, and the Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada adopted its Regional Bike and Pedestrian Plan. These accomplishments are part of an ongoing partnership with the Southern Nevada Health District to make Southern Nevada streets and road more walkable, bike friendly and interconnected, and safer.

“We are very excited that these two partners are adopting measures to make our communities healthier and safer,” said Dr. Joe Iser, the Southern Nevada Health District Chief Health Officer. “By making our streets more walkable and bike-friendly, we are encouraging people in our community to live healthier lives and working together to reach our shared public health goals,” said Dr. Iser.

The City of North Las Vegas adopted its Complete Streets policy at its Wednesday, May 17 City Council meeting and the RTC adopted its Regional Bike and Pedestrian Plan at its Thursday, May 18 board meeting. Both policies meet public health goarls to create opportunities to increase physical activity and active transportation. Communities that are pedestrian and bike friendly make it easier for people to walk or bike to work, school, and other places.

Complete Streets are roadways that are designed to be safe for all users of a roadway including pedestrians, bicyclists, motorists, and transit riders of all ages and ability. For more information, visit Natinal Complete Streets Coalition. Complete Streets improve equity, safety, and public health, while reducing transportation costs and traffic woes. Such programs meet public health goals to increase physical activity as communities create or redesign streets, transportation corridors, and public transportation systems, encouraging more active living.