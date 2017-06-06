Heidi Harris: Lies Your Kid Learns In Sex Ed

The State Assembly has passed Assembly Bill 348 which allows sexual education to be taught at an earlier age. Parents can still opt out their children but the curriculum has added sexual orientation and other controversial topics to the course and parents will have to consistently keep update on what will be taught to their children.
Heidi gives her take on how groups like Planned Parenthood get involved with children and sex ed and are willing to give all forms of birth control without properly informing the children of what are the risks along with the emotional aspects.