Handcuffed Man Found Shot Execution-Style on Vegas Street

June 6, 2017 5:00 PM
Filed Under: Cypress Trail, fatal shooting, handcuffed man, Las Vegas news, LVMPD

LAS VEGAS (KXNT) – Police investigators are trying to piece together the execution-style slaying of a handcuffed man found shot in a Las Vegas intersection late Monday, authorities said.

Officers found the man’s body at the intersection of Cypress Trail and Coran Lane just after 11:30 p.m. Monday, a Las Vegas Metro Police statement reported.

The man was handcuffed with an apparent gunshot wound to the head. Investigators determined the fatal shot was fired at the location. The victim’s name was not immediately released pending family notification.

So far, investigators had not identified a suspect or a motive in the killing.

Anyone with information about the shooting was asked to call the Las Vegas Metro Police Homicide Section at 702-828-3521.

