Authorities: Body of 30-Year-Old Man Pulled From Lake Mead

June 6, 2017 8:44 AM
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Authorities have recovered the body of a 30-year-old man who disappeared while swimming at Lake Mead over the weekend.

National Park Service spokeswoman Christie Vanover says emergency personnel responded to the lake Sunday afternoon after two men were seen struggling in the water. She says one of the men was pulled from the water by bystanders. A dive team recovered the body of the other man hours later.

Police say the men had fallen out of a raft.

Vanover says the man who was rescued by bystanders was taken to a hospital with what she described as non-life threatening injuries.

The Clark County coroner’s office will publicly identify the man after his family is notified.

