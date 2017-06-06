Best Activities For Summer Thrill Seekers In Las Vegas

By Debbie Hall

Adrenalin junkies can find thrills in Las Vegas in the air, on the water and even the great outdoors in Southern Nevada. Whether tethered or free falling; the heart pounds, breathe gets shorter and skin tingles as every nerve ending comes alive. In the water, the excitement is just as real except another element is added while racing over turns and dips. Tourists and residents can experience these exciting activities and attractions during the summer months in Las Vegas.

Vegas Indoor Skydiving

200 Convention Center Drive

Las Vegas, NV 89109

www.vegasindoorskydiving.com

The first indoor skydiving facility to open in the United States, Vegas Indoor Skydiving has been operating since 1982. Guests experience body flight similar to free falling but indoors with the protection of foam-padded walls and mesh trampoline floor. Almost all ages can participate and no skydiving experience is required.

Cowabunga Bay Las Vegas

900 W. Galleria Drive

Henderson, NV 89011

(702) 850-9000

www.cowbungabayvegas.com

Cowabunga Bay Las Vegas is a seasonal water park with multiple slides including thrill rides. Beach Blanket Banzai begins with four guests on a raft, which is carried to the height of 60 feet on a conveyor. Riders then race over 600 feet of 180-degree turns, side-winding s-curves, dips and drops at thrilling speeds. Breaker 1-9 Slip is a high-speed water slide. Point Panic Grab is a midnight surf-run down a fully enclosed, pitch-black water slide with unique lighting features to add to the adrenalin.

SlotZilla Zip Line

Fremont Street Experience

425 Fremont St.

Las Vegas, NV 89101

(702) 678-5780

www.vegasexperience.com/slotzilla-zip-line

SlotZilla is a 12-story zip line attraction from east to west over Fremont Street Experience. The Zipline starts off 77 feet up and ends between the Four Queens Hotel & Casino and Fremont Hotel & Casino. Riders can ride prone (superhero style) on the Zoomline higher up and guests travel down the zip lines at up to 40 miles per hour. SlotZilla is the world’s largest slot machine featuring video reels, over-sized dice, a martini glass, pink flamingo, coins and two showgirls with a giant slot machine arm.

Sky Jump

Stratosphere Hotel Casino Tower

2000 Las Vegas Blvd. S.

Las Vegas, NV 89104

(702) 380-7777

www.strstospherehotel.com

SkyJump is an open-air leap starting 829 feet above the Las Vegas Strip from the 108th floor of the Stratosphere Tower. Guests zoom toward the landing pad at 40 miles per hour with a camera catching all of the action. Jumps can be made daytime, at night and at sunset. Those dining in the Top of the World Restaurant at the Stratosphere can even witness guests hurdling past the windows.

Las Vegas Outdoor Adventures

3117 W. Tompkins Ave.

Las Vegas, Nevada, NV 89103

(702) 825-1411

www.vegasoutdooradventures.com

Las Vegas Outdoor Adventures is a destination for all-American extreme outdoor experiences, with activities available for all ages and areas of interest. This includes Drive and Dive ATV, razor and jeep tours to the Colorado River, military-style shooting range and thrill inducing rides in the monster truck holding the Guinness World Record. With numerous packages available, LVOA tours include roundtrip transportation, a visit to the Mike O’Callaghan-Pat Tillman Memorial Bridge for a breathtaking view of Hoover Dam, as well as dining at the Last Stop Burger Bar featuring the World Famous All-American Hamburger. Visitors can chose single-activity tours or one that includes multiple experiences all in one day.

