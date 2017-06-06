Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info

Allegiant Air Added in Rhode Island Airport

June 6, 2017 10:01 AM
Filed Under: Allegiant Air, Las Vegas news, Rhode Island

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Another domestic airline has landed at Rhode Island’s main airport.

The Rhode Island Airport Corp., which operates T.F. Green Airport in Warwick, announced Tuesday that Allegiant Air will start offering flights to Florida and Ohio in the fall. The routes will be to the St. Pete-Clearwater and Punta Gorda airports in Florida, and the Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport.

Las Vegas-based Allegiant is the latest low-cost carrier to begin Rhode Island routes this year, following Norwegian Air Shuttle and Frontier Airlines.

Airport executives have said a soon-to-be-completed runway extension and state-funded incentives for new commercial routes are helping recruitment efforts. The airport, located just south of Providence, is positioning itself as a convenient alternative to Boston’s busier Logan International Airport.

Rhode Island’s first year-round flights to Europe also launch this month.

