Officers Involved In Recent OIS Identified

LAS VEGAS (KXNT) – We now know the names of the Las Vegas Metro police officers involved in the city’s latest officer-involved shooting, which happened on June 1st.
The shooting happened in a neighborhood in the 1700 block of Eddingham Court, which is near Owens Avenue and Mt. Hood Street.
The police officers were identified as:
-33 year old Officer Scott Hinkley, who has been with LVMPD since February, 2014.
-37 year old Officer Travis Puana, who has been employed with the department since July, 2015.
-41-year old Officer Frank Rycraft, who has been employed with the LVMPD since March 2014.
-29-year old Officer Peter Herasimtschuk, who has been employed with Metro since July, 2015.
All of the officers are currently assigned to the Community Policing Divison, Northeast Area Command, and have been placed on routine paid administrative leave pending the outcome of a review of the incident.