Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info

Nevada Legislature Wraps Up With Significant Education Boost

June 5, 2017 4:46 PM
Filed Under: Brian Sandoval, education funding, Nevada legislature, Nevada news

CARSON CITY, Nev. (AP) — Nevada lawmakers are agreeing to boost state education programs by more than $200 million with several bipartisan bills and a final budget agreement that will close out the 2017 session.

After four months of political negotiations that culminated Sunday, lawmakers will walk away from the biennial legislative session having prioritized K-12 funding in what is consistently one of the lowest-performing states in student achievement.

Democrats in control of the Legislature scrapped a broad school voucher initiative last week but are authorizing an additional $20 million in tax credits to similarly send what would be public funds to private schooling.

Members of the Assembly voted 34-8 on Monday to send that portion of the deal to Gov. Brian Sandoval.

Low-income and English-learning public-school students would see an additional $170 million under other bills expected to be sent to Sandoval Monday.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Las Vegas

Introducing Your New Podcast Network Play.it
New CBS Local Sports
Receive Our Daily News

Listen Live

Listen