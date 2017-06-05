Nevada Legislature Wraps Up With Significant Education Boost

CARSON CITY, Nev. (AP) — Nevada lawmakers are agreeing to boost state education programs by more than $200 million with several bipartisan bills and a final budget agreement that will close out the 2017 session.
After four months of political negotiations that culminated Sunday, lawmakers will walk away from the biennial legislative session having prioritized K-12 funding in what is consistently one of the lowest-performing states in student achievement.
Democrats in control of the Legislature scrapped a broad school voucher initiative last week but are authorizing an additional $20 million in tax credits to similarly send what would be public funds to private schooling.
Members of the Assembly voted 34-8 on Monday to send that portion of the deal to Gov. Brian Sandoval.
Low-income and English-learning public-school students would see an additional $170 million under other bills expected to be sent to Sandoval Monday.