Heidi Harris: Kathy Griffin Fallout

June 5, 2017 9:27 AM By Heidi Harris
Filed Under: Heidi Harris Show, kathy griffin, President Trump

Following the Kathy Griffin’s press conference on Friday, we’re getting a clearer picture of the comedian’s thought process in participating in the controversial photo with the replica President Trump head.  Griffin expressed concerns about the effect this incident will have on her career. Meanwhile, Heidi gave her thoughts on the press conference and how Griffin should own up to the firestorm she has created.  Griffin has no one to blame but herself, said Harris.  Listen to the segment below.

