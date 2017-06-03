Health Agency: Mosquitoes Tested Negative for Zika Virus

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Health officials say a mosquito species capable of spreading the Zika virus has been found in metro Las Vegas but that tests on two of the mosquitoes for Zika were negative.
Health officials detected the mosquitoes Wednesday in North Las Vegas. The mosquitoes can spread viruses Zika by biting an infected person who still has the virus in their blood, and then surviving long enough to bite another person after the virus has had time to multiply in their system
Southern Nevada Health District officials announced late Friday that a state lab tested two mosquitoes and that the third has been sent to a federal lab for confirmation.
Clark County residents had 22 cases of Zika virus in 2016. One was sexually transmitted and 21 were associated with travel.