Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info

Vegas Man 2nd Sent to US Prison in Child Sex Traffic Case

June 2, 2017 2:10 PM
Filed Under: Anthony Antonio Lewis, Johnny Le Andrew Hudson, Las Vegas news, sex trafficking

LAS VEGAS (AP) — The top federal prosecutor in Nevada says a 20-year-old Las Vegas man has been sentenced to more than six years in prison for bringing two underage girls from Oregon to Nevada to work as prostitutes.

Acting U.S. Attorney Steven Myhre said Anthony Antonio Lewis became the second defendant sent to prison in the case when he was sentenced Thursday.

Lewis pleaded guilty in March to coercion and enticement charges.

An 18-year-old co-defendant, Johnny Le Andrew Hudson, was sentenced May 2 to more than seven years in federal prison after pleading guilty in February to the same charges.

Myhre says Lewis advertised one of the girls on backpage.com after telling her that by working as a prostitute she’d be able to buy a car and a place to live in Oregon.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Las Vegas

Introducing Your New Podcast Network Play.it
New CBS Local Sports
Receive Our Daily News

Listen Live

Listen