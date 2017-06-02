Steve Goreham on the Heidi Harris Show

Executive Director of the Climate Science Coalition of America Steve Goreham joined the Heidi Harris Show Friday to discuss President Trump’s decision to remove the United States from the Paris Climate Accord.
Heidi and Steve discussed how America’s action won’t have much of an effect since countries like India and China spew more pollutants into the atmosphere than all other countries combined. Goreham also mentions most of these issues in his new book Outside the Green Box. Steve’s new book is available here. Listen to the interview below.