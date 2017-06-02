Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info

North Vegas Man Dead After Nye County Off-Road Dune Crash

June 2, 2017 2:06 PM
Filed Under: Las Vegas news, North Las Vegas, Nye County, off-road crash, Steven William Lewis

AMARGOSA VALLEY, Nev. (AP) — Authorities have identified a 59-year-old man who died after he was injured in an off-road vehicle crash last weekend at a popular southern Nevada sand dune.

The Nye County sheriff’s office said Friday that Steven William Lewis of North Las Vegas wasn’t wearing a helmet and when he crashed May 28 at Amargosa Sand Dunes.

Sheriff’s spokesman Arnold Knightly says autopsy results are pending.

Witnesses told sheriff’s deputies that Lewis was thrown from a vehicle on a sand dune at the recreation area off U.S. Route 95 about 100 miles (161 kilometers) northwest of Las Vegas.

The sand hill is also known as Big Dune. It features a 300-foot (91-meter) crest.

