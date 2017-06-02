Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info

Annual Blood Drive Underway At Local Casino

June 2, 2017 1:37 PM
LAS VEGAS (KXNT) – There’s still time for you to give blood. You might save someone’s life.

Saves lives at the 10th Annual Community Blood Drive at the South Point Casino, Friday, June 2nd, in the Brunswick Room from 10 a.m.-6 p.m.

South Point Casino is doing its part to help ensure that patients have the lifesaving blood transfusions they need this summer season. All donations will receive vouchers for one Garden Buffet coupon and 1000 points on The Club casino card.

Since Blood has a shelf life of 42 days, donors will help save patients throughout the most challenging time of the year to maintain Nevada’s blood supply.

Donors of all blood types are needed, especially O-negative, the universal blood that can be substituted for all other types in emergencies.

Appointments are recommended to avoid waiting. You can call 1-877-827-4376 or visit http://www.BloodHero.com for more information.

Friday’s blood drive is sponsored by United Blood Services.

