Bicyclist Dies Days After Crash With SUV

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Authorities in Las Vegas say a bicyclist has died of injuries he received when he was struck last weekend by a car driven by a motorist who was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence.
The Clark County coroner said Friday that 54-year-old Zhiming Huang died Thursday at University Medical Center of multiple injuries. His death was ruled an accident.
Police say Huang was riding on a residential street in northwest Las Vegas about 10:15 p.m. May 28 when he was struck from behind by an SUV driven by 46-year-old Candace Brown.
Brown was arrested and later released from the Clark County jail.
She is due June 15 in Las Vegas Justice Court, where a felony charge of DUI causing substantial injuries is expected to be upgraded.
