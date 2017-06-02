Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info

Bicyclist Dies Days After Crash With SUV

June 2, 2017 2:42 PM
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Authorities in Las Vegas say a bicyclist has died of injuries he received when he was struck last weekend by a car driven by a motorist who was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence.

The Clark County coroner said Friday that 54-year-old Zhiming Huang died Thursday at University Medical Center of multiple injuries. His death was ruled an accident.

Police say Huang was riding on a residential street in northwest Las Vegas about 10:15 p.m. May 28 when he was struck from behind by an SUV driven by 46-year-old Candace Brown.

Brown was arrested and later released from the Clark County jail.

She is due June 15 in Las Vegas Justice Court, where a felony charge of DUI causing substantial injuries is expected to be upgraded.

 

