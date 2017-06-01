Police Arrest Four Women in Car Theft, Gunfire in Officer-Involved Shooting

LAS VEGAS (KXNT) – Even though no one was actually struck with a bullet, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is still considering an incident involving a car theft, four female suspects and an exchange of gunfire as the department’s 7th officer-involved shooting in 2017.

On May 31, around 4:11 p.m. LVMPD patrol officers were dispatched to a parking lot in the 2200 block of North Rancho Drive to investigate reports of a possible attempt by at least four women to steal a car around 4;15 p.m. Wednesday, according to a department statement. As police officers arrived, the suspects got into another car and fled. One police officer tried to stop the suspect car, but they refused to stop.

The vehicle got away from the officers, who began searching the surrounding area for the car.

A short time later, the car was spotted unoccupied in a neighborhood near the intersection of Vegas and Sunset drives. An officer saw a woman walking away from the car who matched the description of one of the suspects and ordered her to stop. The woman was carrying a backpack or purse, and whipped out a handgun from the bag, exchanging gunfire with the officer. Neither the officer nor suspect was struck. Captain Kelly McMahill of the LVMPD Office of Internal Oversight explained what happened.

The suspect was taken into custody near the intersection of Silver Lake Drive and Vegas Drive by other arriving police officers. The handgun the suspect fired was found in a trashcan near where she was arrested and was later found to have been reported stolen. Two other suspects were taken into custody at a nearby casino, and the last suspect was taken into custody just after 7:30 p.m. in the area.

This is the 7th officer involved shooting of 2017. Per LVMPD policy, the identify of the officer involved will be released after 48 hours.