Cops: Substitute Teacher Arrested for Soliciting Sex With Student, 16

LAS VEGAS (KXNT) – A substitute teacher at a Las Vegas school was arrested and faces sexual misconduct charges over allegations of inappropriate contact with a student, according to authorities.
Garic Wharton II, 25, was arrested at his home Wednesday, a Las Vegas Metro Police statement reported. Wharton had been employed as a substitute teacher at the South Academic Center since February.
An investigation by the Clark County School District (CCSD) Police Department started on May 18 following a tip from a student, which revealed Wharton had engaged in sexually explicit conversation to solicit sex from a 16-year old female student vial social media.
During the course of the investigation, Wharton was removed from his teaching responsibilities by the district and was fired.
Wharton was booked into the Clark County Detention Center.