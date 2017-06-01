Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info

Bishop Gorman Reinstates Sanchez as Football Coach

June 1, 2017 11:04 AM
Filed Under: Bishop Gorman, domestic battery, football coach, Kenny Sanchez, Las Vegas news

LAS VEGAS (AP) — The head coach of a nationally prominent high school football program is being reinstated following his acquittal on a misdemeanor domestic battery charge involving his estranged girlfriend.

Bishop Gorman High School said Thursday that Kenneth “Kenny” Sanchez’s suspension is lifted and he will return to duties as a dean of students and Gaels coach.

Sanchez was acquitted Tuesday by a judge who heard Sanchez’s former girlfriend and the mother of their 15-month-old son testify that she fabricated her complaint that he attacked her last Christmas.

Bishop Gorman noted that the judge decided that Sanchez had been falsely accused.

School President John Kilduff says the school and the Catholic Diocese of Las Vegas also investigated.

Sanchez is the younger brother of UNLV football coach Tony Sanchez.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Las Vegas

Introducing Your New Podcast Network Play.it
New CBS Local Sports
Receive Our Daily News

Listen Live

Listen