Vegas Police Seek Man in Roommate’s Apparent Murder

LAS VEGAS (KXNT) – Police were searching for a 25-year-old man how may have stabbed and killed his roommate inside their Las Vegas apartment early Wednesday, according to authorities.
Police received a 911 call just before 3 a.m. Wednesday from a woman who told dispatchers that she believed a family member, identified as Zachary Drey, may have injured his roommate, a Las Vegas Metro Police statement reported.
After meeting with the woman and determining where Drey lived, officers arrived at an apartment complex on the 3800 block of South Maryland Parkway to conduct a welfare check. Discovering a partially opened door, officers entered and found a man inside dead from apparent stab wounds.
The victim’s name was not immediately released pending family notification.
Drey was not at the apartment and police were actively searching for him Wednesday, police said.
Drey is described at 6 feet tall, weighing 150 to 160 pounds with red hair and green eyes. Investigators said Drey is considered to be armed and dangerous and warned anyone with information about his whereabouts not to approach him and immediately call 911.