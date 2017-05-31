Semi Runs Over, Kills Vegas Pedestrian

LAS VEGAS (KXNT) – A woman died after being run over by a semi tractor-trailer turning into a Las Vegas Walgreens parking lot late Tuesday, according to authorities.
The collision happened on the 1100 block of East Flamingo road around 11:45 p.m. Tuesday, a Las Vegas Metro Police statement reported.
According to investigators, the truck was making a right turn from westbound Flamingo into the Walgreen parking lot when the vehicle’s rear tires rolled on to the sidewalk over the female pedestrian.
The woman, identified only as a 53-year-old Las Vegas resident, was taken to Sunrise Hospital, where she was pronounced dead a short time later. The victim’s name was not immediately released pending family notification.
The driver of the semi remained on the scene and cooperated with investigators.
The crash remains under investigation by the LVMPD’s Collision Investigation Section.