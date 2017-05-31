Amodei Will Seek Re-Election to Congress in 2018

RENO, Nev. (AP) — U.S. Rep. Mark Amodei, R-Nev., announced he will run for re-election in 2018.
The Las Vegas Sun reports Amodei said Tuesday on “Nevada Newsmakers” that he considered the options and decided on a bid for re-election.
Amodei flirted with the possibility of running for either governor or attorney general.
Amodei first said publicly he was thinking about running for statewide office — either for governor or attorney general — in August, although he always left the door open to return to Congress.
The former state assemblyman, senator and chairman of the Nevada Republican Party was first elected to Congress in 2011.