Heidi Harris: Is Ride Sharing Ending In Nevada?

Last Friday afternoon, the Taxicab Authority was able to add legislation to a bill that would mandate Lyft and Uber drivers to obtain business licenses as well as car insurance 3 times higher than the average driver. As the Legislature debates the proposal, the outrage from local ride-sharing drivers is pouring in — and Lyft and Uber, employers of 57,000 drivers in the state, are threatening to pull out of Nevada if the bill passes.
Heidi took calls from current and former drivers as they gave insight on how the ride-sharing program works for them. In addition, users of the ride-sharing app offered why they preferred Uber or Lyft over the traditional taxi cab. Listen to the segment below.