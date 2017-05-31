Construction Jobs In Nevada Up From Last Year

LAS VEGAS (KXNT) – After being hammered a few years ago, it appears construction and construction jobs are going up in the Silver State, especially in Southern Nevada. That’s according to the Associated General Contractors of America.
AGC of America said construction employment increased in 217 out of 358 metro areas between April 2016 and April 2017. Of those 358 metro areas, Nevada came in number four in the rankings.
Construction jobs in southern Nevada, which include Las Vegas, Henderson and Paradise are up 16% from April 2016 to April of 2017.
“Construction employment continues to expand in the majority of the nation’s metro areas,” said Ken Simonson, the association’s Chief Economist. “Many firms are adding new employees as they work to keep pace with demand for new private-sector projects,” Simonson said.
Riverside-San Bernaardino-Ontario, California added the most construction jobs during the past year (14,600 jobs, 16 percent), while Las Vegas-Henderson-Paradise added about 8,500 new jobs for construction industry workers.