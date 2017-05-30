More Construction Work This Week In The Valley

LAS VEGAS (KXNT) – Get ready for more cone zones in the Las Vegas area, especially this week.
The Nevada Department of Transportation (NDOT) will close Sky Pointe Drive to and from the 215 Beltway in northwest Las Vegas from 9 p.m., May 31, until 5 a.m, June 1.
NDOT officials said the temporary closure is required for construction of a 60-foot-tall, 2,500-foot-long flyover bridge linking the westbound 215 Beltway to southbound U.S. Highway 95. This is part of the $47 million dollar “Centennial Bowl” interchange project, which is scheduled to be completed in July.
Drives should use caution when traveling through the cone zones, and remember, fines will double if you’re caught speeding. Transportation officials said drivers should also heed construction signs, take alternate routes if possible.