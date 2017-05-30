Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info

More Construction Work This Week In The Valley

May 30, 2017 1:35 PM
Filed Under: 215 Beltway, Centennial Bowl, construction, infrasture, Las Vegas, Nevada Department of Transportation (NDOT), Sky Pointe Drive, U.S. Highway 95

LAS VEGAS (KXNT) – Get ready for more cone zones in the Las Vegas area, especially this week.

The Nevada Department of Transportation (NDOT) will close Sky Pointe Drive to and from the 215 Beltway in northwest Las Vegas from 9 p.m., May 31, until 5 a.m, June 1.

NDOT officials said the temporary closure is required for construction of a 60-foot-tall, 2,500-foot-long flyover bridge linking the westbound 215 Beltway to southbound U.S. Highway 95. This is part of the $47 million dollar “Centennial Bowl” interchange project, which is scheduled to be completed in July.

Drives should use caution when traveling through the cone zones, and remember, fines will double if you’re caught speeding. Transportation officials said drivers should also heed construction signs, take alternate routes if possible.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Las Vegas

Introducing Your New Podcast Network Play.it
New CBS Local Sports
Receive Our Daily News

Listen Live

Listen