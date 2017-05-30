Daughter Arrested For Mother’s Murder

HENDERSON (KXNT) – A Henderson woman has a lot of explaining to do after she’s arrested and accused of murdering her mother.
Henderson police arrested 26-year old Carly Kalbfleisch Tuesday afternoon for the alleged murder of her 65-year old mother.
Henderson police said the suspect actually called 9-1-1 to report a domestic violence incident with her mother, at a home in the 3700 block of Via Gaetano Street. It happened around 12:20 p.m.
The victim was found inside with many injuries and died from those injuries, according to Henderson police. The victim’s identity, along with the cause and manner of death will be released by the Clark County Coroner’s Office.
Kalbfleisch was arrested without incident at the residence and taken to the Henderson Dentention Center where she’s being held on a charge of open murder.
This is the third homicide in Henderson this year.