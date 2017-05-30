Best Donuts In Las Vegas

By Debbie Hall

Everyone has a favorite donut, cake or raised, glazed or jelly filled, classic or new flavors. These donuts offered in Southern Nevada will tempt many to forget the diet and indulge in the sweet treat. All of these shops have become a favorite with Las Vegas locals and tourists. Some have been serving donuts for decades and others have quickly become a go-to place for scrumptious donuts.

Ronald’s Donuts

4600 Spring Mountain Road

Las Vegas, NV 89102

(702) 873-1032

Ronald’s Donuts offers two shelves of vegan donuts made without using any animal product. Located in a small strip mall in Chinatown and owned by Henry and Janie Kang who practice Buddhism, they believe in mindful eating and care in preparing food. The flavors offered are classic. Two shelves of donuts, also classic flavors, are also available for those who are not vegans or vegetarians. The shop opens at 4 a.m. on weekdays and 5 a.m. on weekends.

Carl’s Donuts

6350 Sunset Corporate Drive

Las Vegas, NV 89120

(702) 382-6138

www.carlesdonuts.com

Carl and Lyn Sanders moved to Las Vegas in the 1960s and have been selling donuts since their arrival. They opened Carl’s Donuts and settled into their South Highland bakery for 20 years but moved to their current location in 2013 and sells to convenience stores and other outlets. Carl’s Donuts is still operated by second-generation family members including son Keith Sanders, daughter Ranee Ramsay and son-in-law David Ramsay. Carl’s Donuts is known for its sour cream old fashion donut and the handmade apple fritter.

Real Donuts #1

1811 W. Charleston Blvd.

Las Vegas, NV 89102

(702) 388-9958

www.donutshoplasvegas.com

A long-time favorite in the downtown area to pick up donuts, Real Donuts #1 is known for its inverted cinnamon rolls as well as cake or raised donuts with fruit filling, cream filling, sprinkles and frosting, maple and buttermilk. For those who remember the brand, Thrifty ice cream is sold to go with the sweet treat. Located in a strip mall, it is worth the search with plenty of parking.

pinkbox doughnuts

10251 S. Eastern Ave.

Henderson, NV 89052

(702) 410-9799

www.pinkboxdoughnuts.com

pinkbox doughnuts is a gourmet donut shop featuring 31 flavors and different shapes such as a barbell made out of donuts. The baker names its donuts such as Chocolate Coco Pebbles, The Fat Elvis and Date with a Nutty Pig. Flavors include churro, sweet potato cake, pink snowball and chipotle caramel. Located in strip malls, there is plenty of parking and places to eat the tempting treat.

Donut Bar Las Vegas

124 S. 6th St.

Suite 140

Las Vegas, NV 89101

(702) 550-4646

www.donutbar.com

One of the newest donut places to open in Las Vegas, Donut Bar Las Vegas, located downtown, develops and changes its innovative flavors. Creme Brûlée, Big Poppa Tart, Oh, My Peanut Butter Oreo, salted caramel, maple Bourbon, Mexican Hot Chocolate and Nutella are just some of the unique offerings. French Toast donuts are made to order on Sundays only. Open in the renovated Jon E. Carson building, there is a fee to park but well worth it.

