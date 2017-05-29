Officials, Families, Veterans Marking Memorial Day in Nevada

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Elected officials, Gold Star families and veterans are marking Memorial Day with remembrance ceremonies in the north and south of the state.
Republican U.S. Sen. Dean Heller planned Monday to attend a pancake breakfast and a Grand Army of the Republic Cemetery ceremony in Reno, and then deliver a speech at the Northern Nevada Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Fernley.
Governor Brian Sandoval was in southern Nevada, where temperatures were in the 90s, for a ceremony at the Southern Nevada Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Boulder City.
Sandoval planned to tell the crowd that most Americans never fully understand the sacrifice of the nation’s soldiers, and that remembering them helps lay a foundation for a stronger future.
The Republican governor also planned to praise organizations and volunteers who preserve the burial sites.