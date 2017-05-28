Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info

Police Arrest 2 More in 2016 Security Guard Killing

May 28, 2017 9:50 AM
Filed Under: Deandre Daniels, Julian Warren, Las Vegas news, LVMPD, Mark Steven Santee, security guard killed

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Las Vegas police have announced two more arrests in the April 2016 killing of a security guard who was patrolling an apartment building construction site where televisions were stolen.

Police identify the latest people arrested and jailed in the killing of 48-year-old Mark Steven Santee as 29-year-old Deandre Daniels and 20-year-old Julian Warren.

Both were already in custody on unrelated incidents.

Police previously arrested 43-year-old Raymond Padilla in March.

Police have said they believed Santee was shot after confronting people at the site.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Las Vegas

Introducing Your New Podcast Network Play.it
New CBS Local Sports
Receive Our Daily News

Listen Live

Listen