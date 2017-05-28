Police Arrest 2 More in 2016 Security Guard Killing

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Las Vegas police have announced two more arrests in the April 2016 killing of a security guard who was patrolling an apartment building construction site where televisions were stolen.
Police identify the latest people arrested and jailed in the killing of 48-year-old Mark Steven Santee as 29-year-old Deandre Daniels and 20-year-old Julian Warren.
Both were already in custody on unrelated incidents.
Police previously arrested 43-year-old Raymond Padilla in March.
Police have said they believed Santee was shot after confronting people at the site.