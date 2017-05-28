Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info

Allegiant Announces Second Executive Departure This Month

May 28, 2017 9:47 AM
Filed Under: Allegiant Air, Jude Bricker, Las Vegas news, McCarran International Airport

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Allegiant Air’s parent says its chief operating officer has resigned, the second high-ranking executive to leave the discount carrier this month.

Allegiant Travel Co. said Friday that Jude Bricker is leaving, but the airline gave no further explanation.

Bricker joined Allegiant in 2006. The Las Vegas company called him a key architect of its growth.
Chief Marketing Officer Ponder Harrison resigned May 12.

Federal safety regulators spent three months reviewing Allegiant’s operations last year after several unusual incidents, including an aborted takeoff due to mechanical failure and a plane that nearly ran out of fuel, but cleared the airline of major problems.

Before the personnel announcement Friday, Allegiant’s shares closed down 60 cents at $145.95. They have lost almost 12 percent this year, lagging most U.S. airline stocks.

