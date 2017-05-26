Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info

Man Imprisoned For Wife’s Murder Dies In Custody

May 26, 2017 3:54 PM
Filed Under: Carson City, crime, Department of Corrections, Manuel Francisco Marques, Nevada, Northern Nevada Correctional Center., Tahoe Regional Hospital

CARSON CITY, Nev. (AP) — Prison officials in Nevada say a 58-year-old inmate who was serving a 40 years-to-life sentence for the execution-style murder of his wife in Las Vegas has died in custody at a Carson City hospital.

The state Department of Corrections said Friday that Manuel Francisco Marques died May 20 after his transfer to Tahoe Regional Hospital from the prison medical facility at Northern Nevada Correctional Center.

A department spokeswoman says no living relatives could be found.

A cause of death wasn’t immediately disclosed pending autopsy results by the Carson City sheriff-coroner.

A jury in found Marques guilty of murder with a deadly weapon for shooting Candy Weckhorst in the head as she sat in her car during a lunch break from work in 2002.

He was sentenced in October 2004.

 

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Las Vegas

Introducing Your New Podcast Network Play.it
New CBS Local Sports
Receive Our Daily News

Listen Live

Listen