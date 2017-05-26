Man Imprisoned For Wife’s Murder Dies In Custody

CARSON CITY, Nev. (AP) — Prison officials in Nevada say a 58-year-old inmate who was serving a 40 years-to-life sentence for the execution-style murder of his wife in Las Vegas has died in custody at a Carson City hospital.
The state Department of Corrections said Friday that Manuel Francisco Marques died May 20 after his transfer to Tahoe Regional Hospital from the prison medical facility at Northern Nevada Correctional Center.
A department spokeswoman says no living relatives could be found.
A cause of death wasn’t immediately disclosed pending autopsy results by the Carson City sheriff-coroner.
A jury in found Marques guilty of murder with a deadly weapon for shooting Candy Weckhorst in the head as she sat in her car during a lunch break from work in 2002.
He was sentenced in October 2004.
