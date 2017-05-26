Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info

Man Held In Las Vegas Sex Assaults, Kidnap, Robbery Cases

May 26, 2017 11:59 AM
Filed Under: crime, Las Vegas, Officer Jacinto Rivera, Sam's Town, Walter Cifuentes-Reyes

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Police say they’ve arrested a man believed to be responsible for an armed apartment office robbery and rape and a kidnapping and sexual assault of a teenage girl in separate cases in southeast Las Vegas.

Officer Jacinto Rivera says 33-year-old Walter Cifuentes-Reyes was being held Friday without bail at the Clark County jail following his arrest Thursday at a bus stop near Sam’s Town Hotel & Gambling Hall.

Cifuentes-Reyes is expected to have a lawyer appointed to his case at an initial court appearance.

He is accused of wielding a handgun and tying up three women in an apartment office May 22, sexually assaulting two of them and escaping with personal property before police arrived.

Police say the abduction and attack of the teenage girl happened May 5.

 

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Las Vegas

Introducing Your New Podcast Network Play.it
New CBS Local Sports
Receive Our Daily News

Listen Live

Listen