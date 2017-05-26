Heavy Memorial Day Traffic Expected In Southern Nevada

LAS VEGAS (KXNT) – Get an early start on wherever you’re going, and maybe think about using surface streets instead of Interstates or highways.
The Nevada Department of Transportation (NDOT) expects heavy Memorial Day traffic in Southern Nevada from May 26 through May 30. Transportation officials said to expect 330,000 additional people to visit Southern Nevada during the holiday weekend, with at least 60 percent or 198,000 of those people driving.
“We anticipate heavy traffic during the Memorial Day weekend, especially around the resort corridor,” said NDOT spokesperson Tony Illia. “We encourage drivers to budget additional drive time to reach their destination. Enjoy the holidays responsibly and arrive early,” said Illia.
NDOT also encourages drivers to stay alert and minimize distractions while driving. Obey the posted speed limits, don’t text and drive, and always be sure to buckle-up.