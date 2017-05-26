Cone Zones On Eastern Starting Monday

LAS VEGAS (KXNT) – Get ready for more cone zones for your daily commute, but this time it’s at the end of the holiday weekend, and it’s not an NDOT project.
You’ll see lane shifts and lane reductions on Eastern Avenue between the 215 Beltway and Serene Avenue from Monday, May 29, to June 30 due to repaving project.
Eastern usually has three travel lanes in each direction in this area. During the next four weeks, traffic will be reduced to two lanes in each direction during the day and on weekends. Traffic will be reduced to one lane in each direction from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. on Sunday through Thursday nights.
You will have access to businesses along this part of Eastern during construction.
Drivers should expect traffic congestion in this area during construction, and are encouraged to use alternate routes if possible. Also, the speed limit will be reduced to 35 miles per hour in the construction zone.
Updates about this project are available online at http://www.eastern215.com.