Unrestrained Driver Ejected In Rollover Crash

LAS VEGAS (KXNT) – Nevada Highway Patrol said it’s a lesson that every driver should always wear their seatbelt.
A man is dead after authorities say he was ejected from his car during a rollover crash.
The investigation so far revealed that on May 23, 2017 around 12:00 p.m., a green Honda Civic was traveling at a speed too fast for the conditions. The driver applied the brakes and entered a skid. The Honda continued into the east paved shoulder and the left side slammed a guard rail fence. The unrestrained driver was partially ejected and struck a guardrail post.
The car careened west of the guardrail face and then struck the guardrail again. When the car again struck a guardrail post, the driver was fully ejected. The Honda was redirected west down the off ramp and entered the raised median area where the Honda then struck a sign post.
The Honda continued southwest through a chain fence and then across both travel lanes of SR 168 into the dirt shoulder where it hit a barbwire fence.
The 59 year old male driver who was later identified as Santa Rosa, California resident Ruperto Valencia, died from his injuries from the crash, and died at the scene.
Impairment is suspected but lab results are pending.
This marks NHP Southern Command’s 28th fatal crash resulting in 30 fatalities for 2017.