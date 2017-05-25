Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info

Sandoval to Decide Whether to Force Insulin Price Disclosure

May 25, 2017 4:13 PM
Filed Under: Brian Sandoval, insulin prices, Nevada legislature, Nevada news

CARSON CITY, Nev. (AP) — Nevada Gov. Brian Sandoval will decide whether to impose the nation’s strictest disclosure rules on pharmaceutical companies with a bill focused on make public the price, profits and middlemen surrounding insulin sold in America.

Supporters say transparency could prompt manufacturers to lower prices, and would allow diabetes patients to push back against soaring costs at the pharmacy counter.

The Democratic-controlled Legislature on Thursday gave final approval to the proposal aiming to force insulin makers to publish their sticker prices. The companies would also have to disclose discounts they give market middlemen and profits they make on the life-sustaining diabetes treatment.

All drugmakers would have to register sales representatives who market their prescription drugs in Nevada.

Additionally, the proposal would mandate that certain nonprofit organizations report donations from drugmakers and insurers.

