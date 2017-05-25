North Vegas Man Gets Life in Prison in 2012 Kidnap-Slaying

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A 38-year-old man has been sentenced to spend the rest of his life in state prison for killing an 18-year-old and wounding another man in a kidnapping and double-shooting that a judge called “staggeringly offensive.”
Mario Camacho’s court-appointed attorney didn’t immediately respond Thursday to messages about whether he’ll appeal the sentence in the February 2012 killing of Frank Wiest in Camacho’s home garage in North Las Vegas.
Camacho also was found guilty in February of kidnapping a teenage girl and attempted murder for critically wounding a 20-year-old man.
The Las Vegas Review-Journal reports that Clark County District Court Judge Carolyn Ellsworth had harsh words for Camacho during sentencing Wednesday.
Another defendant, 42-year-old Eric Robinson, was sentenced to 70 years to life in prison for his role in the killing.