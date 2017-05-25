North Las Vegas Teen Charged with Arson in Dumpster Fires

LAS VEGAS (KXNT) – Fire investigators in Las Vegas said there doesn’t appear to be a motive or reason for a man accused of starting a dumpster fire.
A 19-year-old North Las Vegas man was arrested and charged with arson by Las Vegas Fire and Rescue Arson investigators after a fire happened on Wednesday in a dumpster where the man works. The suspect was taken to the Clark County Detention Center.
Ramesh D. Graham was charged with one count of third degree arson.
Las Vegas firefighters responded to a dumpster fire at 8:52 p.m. at the AM/PM Arco station at 6775 N. Durango Drive on Tuesday.
When firefighters arrived, a recycle dumpster was on fire. It was quickly put out. The fire didn’t damage the store.
On Wednesday, a security video was checked and the fire was caught on video. Graham, an employee at the store, was seen allegedly starting the fire. Arson investigators went to his home in North Las Vegas to talk to him. He was then arrested and taken to the Clark County Detention Center.