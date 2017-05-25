Heidi Harris: Gov. Sandoval Considers Minimum Wage Increase

Governor Brian Sandoval is considering raising Nevada’s minimum wage for the first time in seven years. The current wage is $7.25 with insurance, but Nevada Democrats want to see the rate increased to $12 an hour.
Heidi discusses the differences between jobs that require responsibilities outside of the office versus hourly jobs where responsibilities end once you leave the building. Heidi believes if your job can be taught in 5 minutes, then you are not worth $15 an hour. Listen to the segment below.
