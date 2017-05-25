Early Voting In Henderson Begins Saturday

LAS VEGAS (KXNT) – It may be Memorial Day weekend, but the polls are still open, and early voting gets underway Saturday, May 27 in Henderson, and runs through Friday, June 9.
Up for grabs is the Ward 3 City Council Seat, and polling places will be open and available to registered voters throughout the extended weekend.
“I encourage all voters to take advantage of the convenience of our early voting program,” said City Clerk Sabrina Mercandante. “Residents can vote at any of the locations throughout the city. Please check online at VoteHendersonNV.com for the location that is the most convenient,” she said.
The upcoming ballot will decide the Ward 3 City Council seat between the two top finishers in the primary election. Those wishing to vote must have registered by May 23.
Election Day is Tuesday, June 13, with polls open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Voters may cast their ballots at any of the nine vote centers located throughout Henderson on Election Day. A list of vote center locations can be found at VoteHendersonNV.com.
Here are the locations where you can cast your ballot:
-Henderson City Hall, 240 S. Water St.
-Galleria at Sunset, 1300 W. Sunset Rd.
-May 27–Albertsons, 190 N. Boulder Highway
-May 28–Vons, 45 E. Horizon Ridge Pkwy.
-May 29–Sun City MacDonald Ranch, 2020 W. Horizon Ridge Pkwy.
-May 30–Albertsons, 201 S. Stephanie St.
-May 31–Silver Spring Recreation Center, 1951 Silver Springs Pkwy.
-June 1 and 2–Solera at Anthem Community Center, 2401 Somersworth Dr.
-June 3–Vons, 2667 E. Windmill Pkwy.
-June 4–Albertson, 575 College Dr.
-June 6–Paseo Verde Library, 280 S. Green Valley Pkwy.
-June 7 and 8 –Sun City Anthem Center, 2450 Hampton Rd.
-June 9–Heritage Park Senior Facility, S. 300 Racetrack Rd.