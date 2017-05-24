Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info

Vegas Lawyer Facing Felony Charges in Cellphone in Jail Case

May 24, 2017 8:08 AM
LAS VEGAS (AP) — A lawyer who represents a Nevada inmate who was wounded in a fatal shooting involving state prison guards in 2014 is accused of illegally providing a cellphone to him and another detainee in jail in Las Vegas.

Attorney Robert Langford, representing Alexis Plunkett, said Tuesday they’ll fight felony charges that Plunkett let clients including Andrew Arevalo use her phone at Clark County Detention Center.

A court hearing is scheduled Wednesday.

Defense lawyers are allowed to use phones only on the case on which they’re meeting with a client.

Langford says that’s what Plunkett was doing.

Arevalo is awaiting trial on drug and gun charges.

An ex-prison guard trainee who authorities say wounded Arevalo and killed another inmate with a shotgun in November 2014 is due for trial next February on an involuntary manslaughter charge.

