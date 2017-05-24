Vegas Doctor Guilty of Drugging, Video Sex With Patients

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A suspended medical doctor has been found guilty in Las Vegas of drugging women and videotaping himself having sex with them.
Binh Minh “Ben” Chung’s defense attorney, Christopher Oram, declined Tuesday to comment ahead of his 43-year-old client’s sentencing on 11 charges that could get him life in prison.
The verdict was reached Monday.
Chung was a family physician whose wife went to police in June 2015 after finding cellphone videos of him groping and raping a woman and patients who appeared unconscious.
One was a 16-year-old who Chung was treating for acne.
Chung remains jailed pending sentencing July 10, He’s also expected to lose his medical license.
The jury acquitted Chung of three charges, including lewdness and drugging a person to aid commission of a felony.