Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info

Nevada Wet Winter to Delay Wildfires, Provide Abundant Fuel

May 24, 2017 8:22 AM
Filed Under: National Weather Service, Nevada news, wildfire season

CARSON CITY, Nev. (AP) — Experts say record-setting precipitation is delaying Nevada’s wildfire season while also producing an abundance of vegetation that could burn late this summer.

State and federal land managers told Gov. Brian Sandoval at a Tuesday round table that they’re ready to respond when this year’s lush foliage begins to dry out.

Chris Smallcomb of the National Weather Service says grasses have grown thicker with additional rain, and wet grounds across northern Nevada and the Sierra are making trees more likely to fall.

Those are prime fire fuels when dry.

The weather service says last winter brought the most precipitation on record in Reno and Northern California.

Conservation officials told Sandoval last month they’re expecting a 250-percent increase in snowpack to melt into northern Nevada this year.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Las Vegas

Introducing Your New Podcast Network Play.it
New CBS Local Sports
Receive Our Daily News

Listen Live

Listen