Nevada Wet Winter to Delay Wildfires, Provide Abundant Fuel

CARSON CITY, Nev. (AP) — Experts say record-setting precipitation is delaying Nevada’s wildfire season while also producing an abundance of vegetation that could burn late this summer.
State and federal land managers told Gov. Brian Sandoval at a Tuesday round table that they’re ready to respond when this year’s lush foliage begins to dry out.
Chris Smallcomb of the National Weather Service says grasses have grown thicker with additional rain, and wet grounds across northern Nevada and the Sierra are making trees more likely to fall.
Those are prime fire fuels when dry.
The weather service says last winter brought the most precipitation on record in Reno and Northern California.
Conservation officials told Sandoval last month they’re expecting a 250-percent increase in snowpack to melt into northern Nevada this year.