Man Found Shot Near Downtown

LAS VEGAS (KXNT) – A man was shot and killed in a possible gang-related murder, according to authorities.
Las Vegas police said the shooting happened around 9:18 p.m. Tuesday night. Officers were dispatched to the 2700 block of East St. Louis Avenue to investigate reports of a shooting. When police officers arrived, they found an unresponsive man suffering from apparent gunshot wounds on the sidewalk. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.
The investigation done by the LVMPD Homicide Section indicates that after the shooting, a silver four door sedan was seen leaving the area. Right now, there have been no arrest. Detectives believe the incident may be gang related.
The identity of the dead man, as well as the cause and manner of his death, will be released by the Clark County Coroner’s Office.
Police said this investigation remains ongoing and detectives are looking to identify and locate the suspects involved. Anyone with any information is asked to contact the LVMPD Homicide Section by phone at 702-828-3521, or by email at homicide@lvmpd.com.
You can also remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.