Heat Safety Tips Recommended As Summer Months Approach

LAS VEGAS (KXNT) – If you’ve lived in the valley for any significant period of time, you know that summer months can be miserable and dangerous, especially if you’re not prepared.

With temperatures reaching the 100’s for the first time on Wednesday, Clark County Fire Department and Emergency Management officials are reminding residents that heat can pose serious health risks to anyone in our region especially children, the elderly and people with poor circulation and weight problems.

“With the valley’s first spell of 100-degree weather days upon us, it’s important to remind residents that it’s very easy for adults and especially children to become dehydrated in our desert heat,” said Clark County Fire Chief Greg Cassell. “To enjoy our warm weather and avoid heat-related health problems, drink more water than usual and seek shaded or cool areas during the heat of the day,” said Chief Cassell.

The Las Vegas Office of the National Weather Service expects thermometers to hit 100 degrees Tuesday and Wednesday and maybe even over the Memorial Day weekend. Most heat-related medical issues happen because the victim has been overexposed to heat or has more than exercised for his or her age and physical condition. Also, children and pets should never be left unattended in cars. Temperatures in a car can rise to 120 degrees when outdoor temperatures are in the 90s. Pets also should have access to lots of shade and water when outdoors. Other reminders include:

*Drink water even if you don’t feel thirsty.

*Limit intake of alcoholic beverages, which contribute to dehydration.

*Always carry plenty of water with your and a mobile phone. You never know what might happen during the day that could keep you outside longer than you thought. Here are some more tips:

–Dress for hot weather. Clothing that is loose, lightweight and light-colored reflects heat and sunlight.

–Use sunscreen with a high SPF to protect against sunburn and skin cancer.

–Look in on friends and family, especially the elderly who may need help adjusting to the heat.

–Limit errands and outdoor activities to before noon or in the evening to avoid being out during the hottest part of the day.

–Always assign a designated child watcher when children are near a pool or any body of water.

–Close and lock all doors, windows and gates leading to pools when not in use.

–Keep a phone near the pool to ensure children are not left unattended if the phone rings.

–Never swim when thunder or lightening are present.