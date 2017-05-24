Firefighters Contain 1-Acre Las Vegas Brush Fire

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A brush fire had grown so large Tuesday that people at Las Vegas Strip hotels had been able to see the smoke.
About one acre of land caught fire at Sunset Park. Flames at least 10 feet tall rapidly spread before crews had been able to contain the blaze.
Clark County Deputy Fire Chief Jeff Buchanan says the fire had been in a hiking area dense with shrubs and growth.
Metropolitan Police Department units had evacuated the south side of the park.
Buchanan says no injuries had been reported. No official cause has been determined.
