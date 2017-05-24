Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info

Colorado Man Admits Starting Fire At Trump Hotel

May 24, 2017 4:45 PM
Filed Under: Alexander Hubert, Colorado, Fire, Jacob Matthew Dezsi, Las Vegas, Littleton Colorado, Trump International Hotel, vandalism

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A 28-year-old tourist from Colorado has pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor charge after he became the second person in less than a month to be accused of starting a fire at the Trump International Hotel in Las Vegas.

Jacob Matthew Dezsi’s court-appointed lawyer, Alexander Hubert, said a felony arson charge was dismissed after Dezsi pleaded guilty Wednesday to malicious destruction of property.

Dezsi lives in Littleton, Colorado. Hubert says the judge ordered him released from jail after five days behind bars and sentenced him to perform 50 hours of community service.

Las Vegas police say Dezsi told investigators he wasn’t making a political statement when he set fire to a paper towel last Thursday and dropped it in a restroom trash can near the hotel lobby.

Hotel staff members quickly extinguished the fire.

 

 

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Listen