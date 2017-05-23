Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info

Nevada Permits Young Soldiers to Carry Concealed Weapons

May 23, 2017 9:11 AM
Filed Under: concealed weapon, Nevada legislature, Nevada news

CARSON CITY, Nev. (AP) — Nevada is lowering the age requirement for permits to carry concealed weapons to 18 for active-duty soldiers and honorably discharged veterans.

The special exemption for young military members and veterans takes effect immediately under the bill Republican Gov. Brian Sandoval signed into law on Monday.

Nevada currently limits concealed-carry permits to people age 21 or older. Among other requirements, they must have never been convicted of a violent crime, not currently be on parole or probation, or be the subject of a protective order.

Democratic Assemblyman Skip Daly of Sparks sponsored the bill to make young servicemen and women eligible, too. He argues the military has trained them to properly use their guns and other weapons.

Dishonorably discharged veterans are still allowed to apply for the permits upon turning 21.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Las Vegas

Introducing Your New Podcast Network Play.it
New CBS Local Sports

Listen Live

Listen