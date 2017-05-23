Man Arrested After Allegedly Accidentally Shooting Girlfriend

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Authorities say a Las Vegas man has been arrested after allegedly accidentally shooting his girlfriend when she tried to keep him from hurting a group of people.
The Las Vegas Review-Journal reports that the 21-year-old was holding a party for his friend’s birthday on Friday night, when he got in a fight with a group of people. Authorities say when he reached for his gun, his girlfriend tried to push him back and was accidentally shot.
The police report states that the girlfriend was shot twice and treated at the University Medical Center’s trauma unit. She was later able to tell police about what happened.
The man faces such charges as attempted murder and discharging a gun around people whose lives might be endangered.