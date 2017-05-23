Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info

Coroner Identifies Body Encased in Concrete at Lake Mead

May 23, 2017 9:39 AM
Filed Under: body found, Jon Ernest Gomez, Lake Mead, Las Vegas news

LAS VEGAS (AP) — The Clark County coroner has identified the human remains found encased in concrete at Lake Mead.

The Las Vegas Review-Journal reported Sunday that the body is that of Jon Ernest Gomez.

The coroner’s office says Gomez died from a gunshot wound to the head and blunt-force trauma.

On May 2, lake employees reported a foul odor to police. Responding officers found a body inside concrete and covered with dirt and a tarp but did not know initially whether the remains were human.

Police arrested Edward Bedrosian on May 13 in connection with the homicide. He faces one charge of murder with a deadly weapon and is being held without bail at the Clark County Detention Center.

