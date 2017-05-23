Coroner Identifies Body Encased in Concrete at Lake Mead

LAS VEGAS (AP) — The Clark County coroner has identified the human remains found encased in concrete at Lake Mead.
The Las Vegas Review-Journal reported Sunday that the body is that of Jon Ernest Gomez.
The coroner’s office says Gomez died from a gunshot wound to the head and blunt-force trauma.
On May 2, lake employees reported a foul odor to police. Responding officers found a body inside concrete and covered with dirt and a tarp but did not know initially whether the remains were human.
Police arrested Edward Bedrosian on May 13 in connection with the homicide. He faces one charge of murder with a deadly weapon and is being held without bail at the Clark County Detention Center.