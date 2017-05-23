Best Memorial Day Events In Las Vegas

Memorial Day is considered the unofficial start of summer and Las Vegas is the place to begin the party as well as honor veterans who have passed. Whether honoring a loved one, celebrating with food and beverage, enjoying the great outdoors or spending time with family, Memorial Day offers activities for everyone including locals and tourists.
Southern Nevada Veterans Memorial Cemetery
1900 Veterans Memorial Drive
Boulder City, NV 89005
(702) 486-5920
www.veterans.nv.gov
Date: Monday, May 29, 2017
Since 1993, the Southern Nevada Veterans Memorial Cemetery has hosted the Memorial Day Ceremony on Memorial Day. Sponsored by the 777th Highlanders Post, Scottish-American Military Society; there will be a Call to Order and Pledge of Allegiance, Invocation, Presentation of Colors and the singing of the National Anthem. In attendance will be keynote speakers, government officials (or representatives), Southern Nevada Veterans Home residents, veterans, Blue Star Mothers, Gold Star Mothers, Blue Star wives, Gold Star wives, family members of veterans and the SNVMC Advisory committee. The Nevada Opera Theater Chorus will sing the official songs of all of the armed forces including the Army, Navy, Marines, Air Force and Coast Guard. A 21 Gun Salute and the playing of Taps will complete the ceremony with a Missing Man Formation flyover from north to south over the Wall of Life outside the cemetery chapel.
6725 Lee Canyon Road
Las Vegas, NV 89124
702-385-2754
www.leecanyonlv.com
Lee Canyon will have opened for the summer season from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Activities include scenic chairlift rides, disc golf, hiking, a mini skateboard ramp and patio games. The Bristlecone Bar & Grill serves food and beverages in the restaurant and on the patio. Scenic chairlift rides on the Sherwood lift offer sweeping views of Lee Canyon. Lee Canyon’s 18-hole disc golf course starts at 9,300 feet in elevation and leads players on a hike down through the resort’s mountain terrain to each hole. With temperatures roughly 20 degrees cooler than in the Las Vegas Valley, Lee Canyon is a great exercise spot for fitness enthusiasts for running, hiking and mountain biking on the nearby Bristlecone Trail. There is a fee for parking.
9777 Las Vegas Blvd. S.
Las Vegas, NV 89183
(702) 796-7111
www.southpointcasino.com
Date: Monday, May 29, 2017
On Memorial Day, the Garden Buffet inside South Point will be offering a complimentary Memorial Day Buffet for military members and a guest from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. Veterans and military members showing an active military card or DD214 form will receive a free breakfast with bottomless Bloody Mary’s, lunch or dinner buffet for them and one guest.
Related: Best Places To Picnic In Las Vegas
518 Fremont St.
Las Vegas, NV 89101
(702) 912-1622
www.therapylv.com
To raise a toast to Memorial Day and the men and women being honored, Therapy restaurant downtown will be offering a specialty Memorial Day cocktail and shot. The cocktails offered at Therapy on Memorial Day include Star Spangled Lemonade, a frozen cocktail made with lemonade, blueberry liqueur and Dos Armadillos tequila, priced at $10. The restaurant also offers all military personnel at 25 percent discount on all food items. Menu items include appetizers such as oxtail empanadas made with braised oxtail, scallions and jalapeno filled pastry served with a harissa lime sauce. Salads, sandwiches, entrees and vegetarian dishes are also available.
Galleria at Sunset
1300 W. Sunset Road
Henderson, NV 89014
(702) 433-4352
www.bravoitalian.com
BRAVO Cucina Italiana at Galleria at Sunset will celebrate its second anniversary over the Memorial Day weekend and honor veterans on Memorial Day. BRAVO! will donate $2 from every special Berry Cake birthday dessert purchased on May 28 to Las Vegas’ Veteran’s Care Charity. Veterans dining in the restaurant will receive a complementary meal on Memorial Day, May 29.