Best Memorial Day Events In Las Vegas

By Debbie Hall Memorial Day is considered the unofficial start of summer and Las Vegas is the place to begin the party as well as honor veterans who have passed. Whether honoring a loved one, celebrating with food and beverage, enjoying the great outdoors or spending time with family, Memorial Day offers activities for everyone including locals and tourists.

Memorial Day Ceremony

Southern Nevada Veterans Memorial Cemetery

1900 Veterans Memorial Drive

Boulder City, NV 89005

(702) 486-5920

www.veterans.nv.gov Southern Nevada Veterans Memorial Cemetery1900 Veterans Memorial DriveBoulder City, NV 89005(702) 486-5920 Date: Monday, May 29, 2017 Since 1993, the Southern Nevada Veterans Memorial Cemetery has hosted the Memorial Day Ceremony on Memorial Day. Sponsored by the 777th Highlanders Post, Scottish-American Military Society; there will be a Call to Order and Pledge of Allegiance, Invocation, Presentation of Colors and the singing of the National Anthem. In attendance will be keynote speakers, government officials (or representatives), Southern Nevada Veterans Home residents, veterans, Blue Star Mothers, Gold Star Mothers, Blue Star wives, Gold Star wives, family members of veterans and the SNVMC Advisory committee. The Nevada Opera Theater Chorus will sing the official songs of all of the armed forces including the Army, Navy, Marines, Air Force and Coast Guard. A 21 Gun Salute and the playing of Taps will complete the ceremony with a Missing Man Formation flyover from north to south over the Wall of Life outside the cemetery chapel.

Lee Canyon

6725 Lee Canyon Road

Las Vegas, NV 89124

702-385-2754

www.leecanyonlv.com 6725 Lee Canyon RoadLas Vegas, NV 89124702-385-2754 Lee Canyon will have opened for the summer season from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Activities include scenic chairlift rides, disc golf, hiking, a mini skateboard ramp and patio games. The Bristlecone Bar & Grill serves food and beverages in the restaurant and on the patio. Scenic chairlift rides on the Sherwood lift offer sweeping views of Lee Canyon. Lee Canyon’s 18-hole disc golf course starts at 9,300 feet in elevation and leads players on a hike down through the resort’s mountain terrain to each hole. With temperatures roughly 20 degrees cooler than in the Las Vegas Valley, Lee Canyon is a great exercise spot for fitness enthusiasts for running, hiking and mountain biking on the nearby Bristlecone Trail. There is a fee for parking.

South Point Hotel, Casino And Spa

9777 Las Vegas Blvd. S.

Las Vegas, NV 89183

(702) 796-7111

On Memorial Day, the Garden Buffet inside South Point will be offering a complimentary Memorial Day Buffet for military members and a guest from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. Veterans and military members showing an active military card or DD214 form will receive a free breakfast with bottomless Bloody Mary's, lunch or dinner buffet for them and one guest.

Therapy

518 Fremont St.

Las Vegas, NV 89101

(702) 912-1622

www.therapylv.com 518 Fremont St.Las Vegas, NV 89101(702) 912-1622 To raise a toast to Memorial Day and the men and women being honored, Therapy restaurant downtown will be offering a specialty Memorial Day cocktail and shot. The cocktails offered at Therapy on Memorial Day include Star Spangled Lemonade, a frozen cocktail made with lemonade, blueberry liqueur and Dos Armadillos tequila, priced at $10. The restaurant also offers all military personnel at 25 percent discount on all food items. Menu items include appetizers such as oxtail empanadas made with braised oxtail, scallions and jalapeno filled pastry served with a harissa lime sauce. Salads, sandwiches, entrees and vegetarian dishes are also available.